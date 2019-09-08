An adult male on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street, then was struck by another vehicle while down on the roadway and died from severe injuries at the scene.
The first vehicle fled the scene and there is no information available on it. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later date.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
