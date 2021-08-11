Bicyclist collides with vehicle, sustains major injuries Tuesday

A bicyclist collided with a driver Tuesday and sustained major injuries in the intersection of Union Avenue and 19th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
A preliminary investigation concluded the bicyclist crossed the road, during a red light, when a driver was passing through a green light. The woman driver was not injured and the man riding the bike was transported to a hospital, according to the BPD’s news release.
Speed, drugs or alcohol are not contributing factors to this crash, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.