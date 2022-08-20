 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses.

One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy at BHS. For decades, juniors and seniors at Kern County's oldest high school have had the option to go off campus during fifth-period lunch.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases