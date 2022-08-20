BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses.
One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy at BHS. For decades, juniors and seniors at Kern County's oldest high school have had the option to go off campus during fifth-period lunch.
But now that tradition has ended.
The news came in an announcement sent to all students and their families by BHS Principal Ben Sherley.
"In an effort to make our school site even more secure during the school day, we have decided to close the campus during fifth-period lunch," Sherley said in the notice. "Junior and senior students will no longer be allowed to leave campus during fifth-period lunch."
Citing the safety of students and the security of the campus as priorities, Sherley said the school would make every effort to increase food choices through the student store, Quick Cafes and the cafeteria. In addition, all students this year are eligible for free breakfast and lunch.
"Due to safety concerns, we do not accept outside food deliveries for students," he said, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and similar food delivery services.
The announcement has students talking, and some parents and teachers, too.
"As a current Driller and alumnus it hurts my heart heavily. It's a huge part of the culture here," Tamara Clark, a teacher and former student at BHS, said of the open-campus policy for upperclassmen.
But even with those reservations, Clark said she supports the change.
"Driller tradition" has long been a phrase used to describe the school's historic place among local educational institutions. And some say they're worried that ending the tradition of placing trust in older students through its open-campus lunch policy has left current juniors and seniors paying a price for those who may have abused that trust in past years.
Abigail Cosper, a 17-year-old senior, was not pleased when she heard about the changes, which took effect immediately.
"I was upset," she said Friday. "The food here is not exactly the best, it's not exactly healthy ...
"You don't really eat what you want," she said. "You just eat what you're given."
Cosper, who eats only plant-based foods, said she saw some improvements last year in fresh fruit choices, but she said most salads include meat.
Asked what she's hearing from fellow students about the change, Cosper said students across the board are reacting with disdain.
She gets the rationale for the decision, she said, but still believes it's a mistake.
"No one likes it," she said of the campus closure.
"I really don't agree with it," 17-year-old junior Joe James said as he headed to class Friday morning.
BHS junior Javarri Davis, 16, said he is opposed to the change of policy as well.
"We can't, like, go get food," he said. "The water's not that good here, so people be wanting to go get beverages and stuff ... it affected a lot of people here."
Several other students expressed their opposition to the policy change.
But not everyone is upset by the move.
Gigi Fotis-Smith, an English teacher and chair of the department, and Jessica Giannelli, who teaches freshman English, were both adamant in their support of the administration's decision.
"It opened the campus up for people to get on campus who shouldn't be here," Giannelli said. "And kids were getting into trouble off campus ... there's no supervision, no one to keep an eye on them."
And they are responsible for the students, both women said.
"From the time they leave their home in the morning, and they leave their front door, to the the time they get back to their front door in the afternoon, we are responsible for them," Fotis-Smith said. "And if they go off campus and they get into trouble, if they get high, if they get into an accident, if they get hit by a car, if they get shot ... it's on us."
They get that in an ideal world, older students could be rewarded for their maturity by being given more trust. But that's not what they've been seeing.
Students often have come back tardy from lunch off campus, or sometimes don't come back at all, they said.
Marc Haverstock and his wife, Misty, have two daughters at BHS, one a sophomore and the other a junior. As president of the Parent-Teacher-Student Organization at BHS, Marc Haverstock is interested and involved in the education students receive and the atmosphere they experience at BHS.
"I have heard there have been instances of people coming on to campus during lunchtime," he said. "Also, a concern is students who leave and don't return for school."
Despite those issues, Haverstock said many parents and students believe the policy change is a mistake.
"I can't speak for all PTSO parents, but a lot of the parents I work closely with on PTSO were disappointed about this change," he said.
"The students have said the lines are long, it takes forever to get food, if it doesn't run out," he said. "The food supplied is not healthy — precooked and reheated in plastic.
"I believe the change is an overreach based on small examples of violence or threats that this change does not address, and (it) will not prevent future occurrences," he said. "Almost all on-campus issues with violence are caused by students."
Closing the campus, he said, may actually exacerbate the issue by forcing students together with too much idle time.
Some juniors and seniors simply cannot handle the responsibility of an open campus, Haverstock argued.
"This seems like a solution that punishes all for the actions of a few."
Haverstock said he knows of other campuses that reward students with expanded lunch privileges if they keep their GPA at 3.0 or higher.
"We would like BHS to adopt and implement a program like this," he said.
Erin Briscoe-Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Kern High School District, said in an email that school sites have some autonomy in making these decisions.
"It's up to each school site if they want to set certain criteria for leaving campus," she said.
Sherley, also a Driller alum who is beginning his fourth year as principal at BHS, said for him, the issue keeps coming back around to the safety of the students.
He noted that the lunch period is just 37 minutes, and questioned whether that's long enough for any student to leave campus, order and eat food, and still get back in time to make sixth period.
He clarified that parents will still be allowed to bring food for students at lunchtime, but it must be brought through the office, not handed off through the fence.
"And it has to be the parent," he said. "We're not going to be calling students out of class."
In the meantime, Sherley hopes hundreds of parents don't decide to start delivering lunch to their teen children.
And every day, he said, he's been communicating with the food service staff, adding new choices, making sure nothing runs out.
But the bottom line is this:
He knew this wasn't going to be a popular decision, Sherley said, but he remains convinced it was the right one.