BHS cancels rally after learning about "potential for a dangerous incident after school"

Bakersfield High School canceled its fall "class color" rally on Friday after learning about the "potential for a dangerous incident occurring after school," according to an email school administration sent to parents.
"While there was no threat against any person or the school, administration determined in an abundance of caution to postpone today’s scheduled outdoor rally," read the email from Melisa Rizo, the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.
Extra security and Kern High School District Police will be on campus for the remainder of the day, according to Rizo. She stated that "there never was a direct threat to campus."
Neither Rizo nor the district shared any additional details about the threat.
"Student and staff safety is a priority for the Kern High School District," said Erin Briscoe-Clark, in a statement.
She added that students were expected to return to their regular schedule.
The rally was scheduled to be held in the school stadium.