BHS briefly locked out after gunshots reported off campus

Bakersfield High School was briefly put on a lockout Thursday afternoon because of a report of gunfire heard off campus.
Police received a report from one person about numerous gunshots being heard in the 1800 block of Blanche Street, south of BHS, Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Kern High School District Police Department confirmed no shots were fired on campus, Pair said.
The school declared a lockout at 1:21 p.m. at BHS, and it was lifted at 1:32 p.m., Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said. A school goes on lockout when there is a report of a threat off campus.
Three units responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m., Pair added. As of about 3:30 p.m., officers had not found evidence of a shooting or any victims, Pair said.