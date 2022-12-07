BHS archiving students make dramatic impact on World War II memorial

Bakersfield High School archiving and history teacher Ken Hooper brought his "famous" Texas sheet cake and ice cream to his archiving class Wednesday.
His students were in a celebratory mood after mostly finishing up their work on a lengthy and ongoing research project hundreds of Hooper’s students have worked on since 2007.
"I gave them two months each to read every page of every day of The Bakersfield Californian newspaper during World War II," Hooper said. "We’ve been reading since September."
What the teenage researchers have discovered is extraordinary.
They found two new names of servicemen from Kern County who were killed in action — names that were not on any other local list. And Hooper researched all the missing in action names they found to see if any are still alive, or were POWs, or were reported killed in action or in captivity.
Through their work and diligence, Hooper and his students have expanded the list of known POWs from Kern County.
Why does it matter?
"We have now done the research on the World War II memorial; next door at the Korean War memorial; we've added names to the Vietnam War memorial; and we've done the majority of the research on the Kern Veterans Memorial" near the Amtrak station, Hooper said.
On Saturday, when hundreds of people watch as the new Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial is officially dedicated at Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield, Hooper and his students' research will be responsible for making sure all the veterans deserving of this honor receive it.
"Our emcee, Dan Schaffer, will bring to light there are BHS archiving students in attendance on Saturday while thanking them for their hard work," said the memorial committee's board president Ed Gaede.
Hooper and his archiving students, past and present, will be honored on a plaque to be installed later.
"Their dedicated work continues to bring honor to our veterans and closure to their families," Gaede said.
Two of the servicemembers added to the memorial were killed in action, Hooper said. The others were listed by the National Archives during World War II as "death, non-battle," but according to Hooper's new research, the men died in prisoner of war camps — so on the front of the memorial panels among the 689 names of those from Kern County killed in the war, these men are among them, designated POW.
BHS student Jesus Frias, 17, was one of those students who after reading hundreds of pages of digitized newsprint found a Kern County name that was not on their master list.
It's amazing, Frias said, being part of an effort to set the record straight on some Kern County servicemen.
Isaac Chipres, also a 17-year-old senior, said he was responsible for reading every issue of The Californian published in May 1942.
"Page by page," he said.
"It is interesting," Chipres said. "I enjoyed going through it. There are parts that made me sad, but it made me realize how lucky I am. It made me appreciate the smaller things."
It feels good, he said, to be part of a larger effort to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten.
"I do feel blessed, I feel lucky to be able to work on this."
Eighteen-year-old senior Damaras Lopez said she was a little overwhelmed at first when she began reading the entire month of September 1943 in The Californian.
But as she continued working, she gained confidence in what she was doing.
"Honestly, it feels kind of amazing to be part of this, that I was able to help in some way," Lopez said.
Hooper said the work of previous classes has already added hundreds of names to local lists from various wars. and more will surely follow.
"After World War II, people could request until, I think, 1953, to have the remains of their loved one brought home," he said.
"So they would arrive on these Army ships, and they would announce in the paper nine bodies were arriving."
That's how, in 2011, Hooper and Co. found a lot more names that had not been updated on official lists.