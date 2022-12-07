 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BHS archiving students make dramatic impact on World War II memorial

Bakersfield High School archiving and history teacher Ken Hooper brought his "famous" Texas sheet cake and ice cream to his archiving class Wednesday.

His students were in a celebratory mood after mostly finishing up their work on a lengthy and ongoing research project hundreds of Hooper’s students have worked on since 2007.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases