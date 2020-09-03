BFD Fire Academy Graduation 20-1 (copy)

The Bakersfield Firefighter's Honor Guard presented the colors at the beginning of the recruit Firefighter Academy graduation at Fire Station 15.

 Mark Nessia / The Californian

The Bakersfield Fire Department will livestream its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 11.

Because of COVID-19, BFD will stream the ceremony live on its Facebook page. The event will be held at Fire Station 15, 1315 Buena Vista Road, at 8:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.