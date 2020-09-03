The Bakersfield Fire Department will livestream its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 11.
Because of COVID-19, BFD will stream the ceremony live on its Facebook page. The event will be held at Fire Station 15, 1315 Buena Vista Road, at 8:30 a.m.
