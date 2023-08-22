Fire photo

The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent multiple firefighters to other California counties to help battle fires.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department

The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent multiple firefighters to other California counties to help battle fires.

Six firefighters will help fight the 11,308-acre wildfire in Siskiyou County called the Happy Camp Complex. It is 2% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.