The Bakersfield Fire Department has sent multiple firefighters to other California counties to help battle fires.
Six firefighters will help fight the 11,308-acre wildfire in Siskiyou County called the Happy Camp Complex. It is 2% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
BFD also sent three firefighters to help extinguish the 40,000-acre Smith River Complex in Del Norte County, according to a news release. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was 0% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service in the Six Rivers National Forest.
Lightning struck the Six Rivers National Forest six times on Aug. 15 and led to at least 27 fires, BFD added.
The fires burning in rural areas spread throughout rugged terrain, which the release said is hard to access. It added there’s been below-average rainfall for the last year, resulting in unseasonably dry vegetation.