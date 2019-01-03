A two-story apartment complex fire Wednesday caused $300,000 in damage before being contained, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
BFD reported heavy smoke and flames coming from both apartment units at 5051 Ming Ave.
Around 30 firefighters were used to douse the flames, according to the report.
The fire was quickly contained to the two initial units. However, two additional units were damaged by smoke, officials said.
All occupants of the residences were evacuated before BFD arrived. Working smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the fire, according to the report.
Three occupants suffered minor smoke inhalation and were treated for further medical evaluation, according to the report.
BFD arson units are investigating what caused the fire.
