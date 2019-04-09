The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday that caused $30,000 in damages.
The structure fire occurred at 1331 3rd St. right before 4 p.m., according to BFD.
Upon arrival, BFD reported multiple structures involved in the fire and required the request of a second alarm. That included five engines, three ladder trucks, two Safety Officers and three Battalion Chiefs, according to BFD.
The fire department was able to contain the fire to the originally involved structures, according to BFD.
No civilians were injured as a result of the fire, according to BFD.
BFD Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.