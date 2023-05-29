The Bakersfield Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team helped seven people on the Kern River get to safety on Saturday.
The department reported on its Facebook page that a man had lost his flotation device and was "in dire straits" around 2:30 p.m.
Capt. Ben Henggeler said in a video that the man had "been trapped in debris, brush and trees" when a rescue swimmer got him to shore after he had fallen from his watercraft.
The fire department had a boat team in the area that was training.
"Our crews were in the right place at the right time," the Facebook post said.
BFD also reminds the public to stay out of the Kern River unless you're with an experienced river guide company.