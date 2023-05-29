River Rescue.png

The Bakersfield Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team helped seven people on the Kern River get to safety on Saturday.

 Screenshot from BFD Facebook page

The department reported on its Facebook page that a man had lost his flotation device and was "in dire straits" around 2:30 p.m.

