A grass fire that spread to multiple apartment units Wednesday displaced multiple residents.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a grass fire that extended to multiple apartments just after 3:00 p.m. at 2401 South M St. Those who were displaced by the fire are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
BFD is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
