The Bakersfield Fire Department has promoted five members to Fire Apparatus Engineer status.
According to a BPD news release, Derek Rodriguez (an eight-year veteran with the department), Wesley Howard (three-year BFD member), John Sturgeon (five-year BFD member), Jeremy Villalovos (five-year BFD member) and Daniel Rivers (five-year BFD member) were promoted on Tuesday.
BFD said those seeking to become a Fire Apparatus Engineer undergo intense testing that can require one-to-two years of preparation.
Testing phases include completing a task book, submitting an application, a written test, practical test, oral interview and chief interview.
BFD said it has promoted nine captains and nine engineers in 2020.