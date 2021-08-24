BFD, others call for student essay submissions honoring 9/11

The Bakersfield Fire Department, Dignity Health and Kern County Superintendent of Schools are holding an essay contest to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Students from grades 9 to 12 can submit an essay explaining why U.S. citizens should remember the attack and honor the victims.
The winning essay will earn a $1,000 scholarship and be featured at the Sept. 11 memorial in southwest Bakersfield.
Essays are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. They can be submitted here https://bit.ly/911Essay.