The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is asking for community assistance in locating a suspect who was involved in a fire that occurred at a Fastrip gas station and convenience store in southwest Bakersfield.
The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at 6401 White Lane.
BFD said the suspect is a white man who was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt with white lettering, a black hooded jacket, black hat and a white mask. The man appeared to have a tattoo under his left eye, according to the fire department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 326-3690.