BFD, KCFD rescue 3 from Kern River

A first responder rescues a person Sunday from the raging Kern River waters. 

 Courtesy of BFD

Two adults and a child were rescued from the Kern River near the Lake Ming campgrounds on Sunday by local firefighters.

One of the rescued wasn't wearing a life vest. It was unclear which person didn’t have safety gear or what led to the trio needing to be rescued. The Bakersfield Fire Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.

