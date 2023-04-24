BFD, KCFD rescue 3 from Kern River

Two adults and a child were rescued from the Kern River near the Lake Ming campgrounds on Sunday by local firefighters.
One of the rescued wasn't wearing a life vest. It was unclear which person didn’t have safety gear or what led to the trio needing to be rescued. The Bakersfield Fire Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Twenty-one Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters coordinated the response. Nobody was injured or needed medical attention, the BFD reported.
“The Bakersfield Fire Department would like to remind everyone to stay out of the Kern River due to the high-water volume,” BFD wrote in a statement. “Stay out, stay alive is the message for 2023.”