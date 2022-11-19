BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans

The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced.
BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.
BFD also received funds in 2020 to purchase a utiity-terrain vehicle, Cal Water said.
“Fire departments and water providers depend on one another to protect their local communities. That is why elevating our partnership by offering grants to supplement life-saving equipment makes perfect sense,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water president and CEO.