BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans

20220909-bc-fires (copy)

Flames are visible in the windows of a building on the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street during a multi-structure fire in downtown Bakersfield in September.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced.

BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.

