The Bakersfield Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit has one suspect in custody in connection to fires that occurred in southwest Bakersfield on Wednesday at a Walmart and a Ross Dress for Less.
In a news release, BFD said the Walmart fire was reported at around 7:12 a.m. When crews arrived they found that an interior sprinkler system had been activated and the fire had been extinguished.
The fire at Ross Dress for Less, 3761 Ming Ave., was reported at around 9:48 a.m., according to BFD. The fire was extinguished prior to the BFD crew’s arrival, the news release stated.