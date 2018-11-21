For many, deep-frying is the preferred method for cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving. However, as shown by the Bakersfield Fire Department, it can prove dangerous.
BFD firefighters demonstrated on Wednesday at the City Corporation Yard how deep-frying a turkey can lead to a significant fire if not handled properly. A firefighter carefully lowered the frozen turkey toward the fryer using a wire while another firefighter cut the wire.
When the turkey fell into the fryer, the fryer sent up big plumes of smoke while the peanut oil that was inside quickly began to boil over.
While there were no flames as expected, Battalion Chief Casey Snow said the spill of hot oil could have still caused significant injury.
“We’re not saying not to do it, but if you do it be extremely careful,” he said. “People just need to use common sense.”
Snow said that if hot oil spills over the fryer while cooking, it can get to the burner and cause a major spill or fire.
“You want to make sure the turkey is completely thawed,” he said.
Only turkeys 12 pounds or smaller are recommended for frying, as overfilling the fryer can also cause oil to spill over.
While Snow said he doesn’t know specifically how many fires relating to deep-frying a turkey the department has responded to in previous years, he said Thanksgiving has traditionally had the most kitchen fires in a day.
According to State Farm, firefighters respond to more than 1,000 fires relating to deep fryers each year. Besides causing serious injuries, the blazes cause more than $15 million in property damage annually.
During Wednesday’s demonstration, several employees from the city’s nearby Solid Waste division building came to watch. Solid Waste Director Kevin Barnes said this is the first time the demonstration has been held near the building.
“I hope it’s educational,” he said about the demonstration. “If it keeps anyone from being hurt, it’s worth it.”
