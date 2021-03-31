BFD: Cause of fire that gutted downtown restaurant Tina Marie's is unknown, following investigation

After investigating a fire that gutted renowned downtown restaurant Tina Marie’s as well as surrounding businesses in December, the Bakersfield Fire Department said that the point of origin and cause of the blaze remain unknown.
BFD spokesman Michael Walkley said the department’s Arson Unit has completed its investigation, adding that the fire’s area of origin was Pallets for Days, a business located directly north of Tina Marie’s in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
Sensations Lingerie and Maria's Home Furnishings were other businesses decimated by multiple fires that broke out on that block on Saturday, Dec. 12, one in the early morning and the other in the afternoon.
The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History, located on the southeast corner of 21st Street and Chester Avenue, escaped significant damage at the time.
Immediately following the incident, Walkley said the damage was so significant that it could be difficult to determine the cause of the original fire.