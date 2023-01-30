BFD: Cause behind apartment explosion unknown

The Bakersfield Fire Department said Monday arson investigators couldn’t determine a cause behind a downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion last year that killed a man and injured at least two people.
Firefighters immediately at the scene said a preliminary investigation revealed a gas leak caused an explosion at the three-story Park 20th Apartments to erupt and cause a hole in the side. It left seven units uninhabitable.
“Our investigation did not reveal any arson criminal causes,” add BFD Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Tim Ortiz. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause.”
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has denied its equipment led to the explosion. It said preliminary reports showed the incident was caused by an apartment’s stove.
Two claims were filed against Kern County in connection with the explosion — one was filed last week and another was filed last year. The status of the claims first filed in this incident was unclear, but there is no lawsuit under the accuser’s name.
Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, died July 2 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after suffering injuries from the explosion, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.