BFD: Cause behind apartment explosion unknown

The Bakersfield Fire Department said Monday arson investigators couldn’t determine a cause behind a downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion last year that killed a man and injured at least two people.

Firefighters immediately at the scene said a preliminary investigation revealed a gas leak caused an explosion at the three-story Park 20th Apartments to erupt and cause a hole in the side. It left seven units uninhabitable.

