The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community assistance identifying a man accused of arson at the Bakersfield Auto Mall on Christmas Eve.
Fire investigators said that the suspect set fire to a vehicle in the 5400 block of Gasoline Alley Drive on Thursday, Dec. 24, according to a BFD news release. The fire caused major fire damage to two other vehicles, the news release stated.
The suspect is described as a man wearing black shorts and hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, a light-colored beanie and a black mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 326-3691.