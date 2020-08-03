Bethany Bachman, long-time parent volunteer, has announced her candidacy for the Bakersfield City School board Area 5 seat, according to a news release.
“I am choosing to run because I know that I can bring a unique perspective to our district through equity, communication, clarity, and a willingness to stand up for every child,” Bachman said.
The main issues of Bachman’s campaign are school safety, social-emotional learning and parent engagement all through the lens of equity.
“With the serious and uncertain situations that lay ahead for everyone, now more than ever there is a need to focus on safety and the mental and emotional health of students, parents, and staff," Bachman said. "I will strive to make sure that an equal voice is given to all.”
Bachman has been an active parent within BCSD for more than 10 years. She's currently a member of the District Advisory Committee, a PAL ambassador, a member of the Return to School Task Force and a member of the District Culture, Climate, and Safety Committee.
Learn more about Bachman and her campaign by visiting www.bethbachman.com
Fred L. Haynes currently represents Area 5 on the BCSD board.
