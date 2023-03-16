 Skip to main content
'Best of the best' honored at Dream Builders Awards Night

Eight students, each wearing a cape, ran from their seats onto a stage to present a community service project to judges and an audience while Batman theme music played.

They were Team Hometown Heroes and among four projects that were presented during the Ford Dream Builders Awards Night hosted by the Jim Burke Education on Thursday at the Career and Technical Education Center. Thirty-three high school leaders, each of them seniors, were celebrated, and each were awarded a $2,000 scholarship. For the second straight year, scholarships totaling $80,000 were given.

