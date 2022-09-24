 Skip to main content
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

California Dirty Air

Oil derricks pump as the moon rises near the La Paloma Generating Station in McKittrick in 2017.

 Gary Kazanjian / AP

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes.

Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners of property that might fall within the mandated 3,200-foot setbacks scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. New drilling will be off-limits within the buffer, and existing wells there face added monitoring and reporting costs.

