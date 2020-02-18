Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally Friday in Bakersfield, according to his campaign website.
The Get Out the Vote Rally in Bakersfield with Bernie Sanders will be held at the Spectrum Amphitheatre, located at 11200 Stockdale Highway. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event starts at 3:30.
According to a Facebook post, vote-by-mail voters are encouraged to bring their ballots and campaign staff will be on hand to collect the ballots and turn them into county registrars.
The rally is free and open to the public, although attendees are encouraged to RSVP.
Sanders, 78, the longtime U.S. senator from Vermont, is making another push to run for president this year. In 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Democratic nomination.
You can RSVP on Sanders' website: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/240839/?fbclid=IwAR2Wg7GEw2A-so443zkpKO8_nLCeXpJD07hh__mqbQZpYfp2P39ZKzfPc-8
I went down to his campaign office today, donated $50 and picked up a shirt. I'll be there!
