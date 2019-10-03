The Bernie Sanders campaign will host a smaller event at Cal State Bakersfield beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday following a canceled planned stop at the university after the Democratic candidate underwent a heart procedure.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at the Administration Quad, located just to the south of the Dore Theatre.
The senator, however, will not be in attendance. He was originally scheduled to appear on campus Thursday.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the campaign was canceling events and appearances "until further notice."
The 78-year-old Vermont senator experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."
The senator’s last visit to Bakersfield was during the 2016 Democratic primary campaign, when he drew a crowd estimated at 3,000 to the Kern County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.
