Delano plant from the road 2

Rancho Cordova-based Clean Energy Systems has proposed turning the Covanta Delano LLP former biomass plant near Delano into a carbon capture and sequestration project that would also provide some electricity or hydrogen to fuel vehicles. The company has joined an effort looking at the feasibility of creating a community-based direct air capture project in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

 Photo courtesy CES

A new, community-based model for managing carbon in the southern San Joaquin Valley is the goal of a unique study about to launch with federal support.

Big differences distinguish it from the three other locally focused grant winners on Aug. 11: No oil companies would be involved, the resulting operation would be community-owned, and it might not inject supercritical carbon dioxide deep underground.