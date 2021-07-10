Belridge Elementary, a district built on oil, shuts down after too many years in a slump

It's extremely rare for a school district to close in California, but that's what has happened to Belridge Elementary School District, a tiny one-school district in the oil fields on the western edge of Kern County.
When the district closed its doors on June 30, it was serving 35 elementary students with two teachers and an aide.
That's not unusual at other districts in Kern County. Belridge was one of just a few small, rural school districts where staff members wear many hats. Classified staffers might work in the office and the cafeteria, and classrooms have children in many grade levels.
Superintendent Tammy Reynolds described the school as a tightknit family during an interview at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. During many lean years, staff would go without raises. That's probably why the school stayed open as long as it did, she said.
What made Belridge's situation different from other small schools is that it had been deficit spending for years, and projections for the future weren't any brighter. Many students who attended Belridge were English learners who needed extra support staff, and cuts wouldn't be fair to them.
"The district is unable to continue expenditure reductions without jeopardizing the education and safety of students," read the district's waiver application to the state in January, which allowed the district to close.
After a Christmas program in 2019, the district held a meeting with community members to lay out what was happening, Reynolds said. Everyone moved their chairs into a circle to have a conversation. An interpreter was invited.
The decision to close the district was made with the input of the community, but Reynolds said it wasn't easy. A part-time counselor was in touch with the students. There was a big emphasis on reaching out to the students in the K-3 classroom to make sure they were coping. Reynolds said the community has been very supportive.
"We gave it our best shot, and we feel blessed," Reynolds said. "They are the most loving giving group of people."
Boom and bust
The Belridge Elementary School District has always been tied to the fortunes of oil. The district formed a few years after the Belridge Oil Company set up shop in the South Belridge Oil Field in 1911, in what would become one of the most productive oil fields in the state.
Good times for the oil industry were good for the school budget, but when oil prices hit the skids, so did the school budget.
That's because Belridge isn't funded like most school districts in California, which receive money from the state through a formula based on attendance. For some school districts, local property taxes exceed this formula. This is typically in small districts where home values are high, towns where there is logging or in the case of western Kern, where there are productive oil fields. These are known as basic aid districts.
Other basic aid districts in western Kern are McKittrick Elementary, Midway Elementary and, depending on the price of oil, some other districts such as Taft Union High School. When oil is high, districts try to build up their reserves for the lean years.
But Reynolds said the most recent slump went on too long for Belridge's dwindling reserves. Lapsation, the official term for when a school district closes, has been in the process for more than a year and a half.
"We did see the writing on the wall," Reynolds said.
It hadn't always been like this. Decades ago, Belridge had resources other districts couldn't dream of. In 1977, the school boasted seven teachers for its 80 students.
That student-to-teacher ratio became an issue because there was a discussion about merging Belridge with another school district. Back then, it was because Belridge Oil Company wanted to demolish the school so that it could drill on the site. If Belridge were to merge with another school district, there was a good chance that enviable but expensive ratio would not be maintained. Teachers would likely lose their jobs.
There were other big questions about a merger that foreshadowed some of what Belridge faced this year as it went through the lapsation process. Would the students have to be bused far? Would they lose their sense of community identity? And most importantly, could McKittrick handle the financial load from its neighbors?
Belridge was able to dodge these questions for four decades, though it wasn't able to dodge the drilling rigs. In 1979, Shell Oil purchased Belridge Oil Company and offered to build a new school in exchange for the property. In 1982, the school opened at 19447 Wagon Wheel Road in a beautiful new facility, according to a history compiled by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
"Belridge was historically known as one of the wealthiest in the community," said Barry Koerner, superintendent of the neighboring McKittrick Elementary School District. "People say, 'They had so much money, it never could have run out.' It has sparked so much conspiracy."
'The entire community took a beating'
Belridge also had trouble fielding board members, another reason cited in its lapsation waiver. Over the last 10 years, only one community member has served on the board, during 2012-2016. The Kern County Board of Education has appointed members to serve on the three-member board.
Fielding board members has been a problem since the early 2000s, which was the end of a turbulent era for the community.
In the summer of 1999, then-Superintendent Steve Wentland and the Belridge trustees approved the use of controversial Christian textbooks against the warnings of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. The textbooks were filled with Biblical passages and prayers and described other religions as "counterfeit." The books also claimed that Africans kidnapped and enslaved in the United States were better off than those who were not.
The textbooks attracted national attention and a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union. Wentland threatened to fight the lawsuit, before pulling the books. But the turbulence at the district didn't end with the textbooks.
The episode culminated in a Kern County grand jury report in May 2001 that stated that Wentland wasted public money, intimidated parents and staff, planned a $29.5 million bond issue without justification and hired a private investigator without board approval. Wentland resigned in August 2001 and received 18 months of severance plus the money to finance a doctorate at Pepperdine University.
A few months before he resigned, Aera Energy LLC, which had by then taken over the oil fields, closed and demolished all 41 housing rentals next to the school. That reduced the number of families who lived in the school community.
There were lingering effects years later. In 2004, The Californian reported that no one in the community was running for the board then either. Then-Education Board President Donald Cowan, who was serving as a Belridge board member, said he wasn't surprised no one in the community wanted to run anymore.
"A lot of folks lost a lot of confidence in the district," Cowan told The Californian then. "I felt like the entire community took a beating with (Wentland) in charge."
In 2003, Wentland told The Californian he was working on a book called "Death of a School District" on the history of Belridge School District. Reached by email last week, Wentland said he was still working on the book. He said now that the district is closing and many of the power brokers are dead or have moved on, he feels now is the time to finish his book.
"Belridge had such an interesting history and was significant to the well-being of Kern County but greed and self-interest eventually brought about its closing," he wrote.
McKittrick's annexation
When a school district officially lapses, it is like a death. There is grieving and also a lot of sorting what is left behind. Some of that is the physical things that have accumulated over the life of a school. What do you do with the chairs, the desks, the library books, the records that go back decades?
That responsibility has been left to McKittrick Elementary School District, which, with some prodding, agreed to annex Belridge as of July 1.
"I think we made the best we could out of a less-than-perfect situation," said Koerner, McKittrick's superintendent. "It wasn’t anything near what we had hoped for."
If Koerner sounds wary, it's because his district is also a basic aid district reliant on the booms and busts of the oil industry. What OPEC does or Sacramento regulates has trickle-down effects for the district's school budget. Annexing a district adds in a whole new set of variables.
McKittrick has inherited Belridge's finances, too: all the property taxes and all the liabilities.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools pushed McKittrick to take on the district, because it would be able to inherit Belridge's property taxes. The other obvious contenders, such as Lost Hills Union and Buttonwillow, weren't basic aid districts.
"We’d be giving the state that money," explained Priscilla Quinn, assistant superintendent of finance at KCSOS. "The only district that will benefit is McKittrick."
And many Belridge families were already beginning to choose Wonderful College Prep Academy, a charter school in Lost Hills. Whether or not students come to McKittrick, the district would get the money.
During a presentation made in September, KCSOS estimated whoever annexed the district would take on an estimated $1.2 million liability in lifetime retiree health benefits to be paid out at $44,671 annually. KCSOS tried to entice McKittrick with Belridge's basic aid revenue to cover those liabilities, which they estimated to be somewhere between $243,000 and $487,000 annually.
Those projections look rosy for a few years, but Koerner is trying to think five years ahead. His board was concerned about the long-term financial implications, too, such as whether their facilities can handle an influx of new students.
He describes the ecosystem and finances of a small school as sensitive. During this most recent year, McKittrick had 70 students. Each teacher had two grade levels with eight students from each grade level. Typically Koerner knows how many students to expect, but for this upcoming school year, he has no idea.
The board was initially resistant at early meetings in the fall, but once they accepted that the lapsation was happening and worked through details, they agreed.
So far, there haven't been any major snags with staffing, which was a sticking point earlier this year. McKittrick's maintenance, operations and transportation director was retiring, so Belridge's was hired. Reynolds has retired. KCSOS picked up some of the classified staff.
In the end, Koerner said the board believed that it was the best option for students. McKittrick students used to go to Belridge for track meets, and Belridge students would come over for their swimming pool. They both feed into Taft Union High.
In March, McKittrick started welcoming students to their new school. Because of COVID, the Belridge students hadn't been to McKittrick as much as they had in the past. There were no Valentine's Day dances, field trips or big sports events as in years past. But Koerner welcomed the students and parents in spring with masks and social distancing to get them acquainted.
"It was important to our board that students were going from a small school to a small school," Koerner said.