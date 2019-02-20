Demolition activities scheduled for tonight at the Belle Terrace Bridge have been cancelled due to anticipated rain.
Demolition will resume Thursday night with work occurring over the northbound lanes on State Route 99.
For Thursday’s closure, all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane will be closed between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue. Northbound traffic will exit the freeway at Ming Avenue, travel north on Wible Road, and re-enter the freeway at the northbound on-ramp located just south of Brundage Lane.
The northbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58 connector and the Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound State Route 99 will be closed, but the westbound State Route 58 to southbound State Route 99 connector will remain open.
Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with final closures implemented at 11 p.m. All lanes and ramps are expected to open at 5 a.m.
Demolition will continue next week and the northbound detour and closures listed above are expected to be in place Sunday night. Additional information will be provided as work progresses.
