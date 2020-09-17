Graduates of Bakersfield College's nursing program last spring finished their program in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many completed their clinical hours as they were called into local hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. But until now, they hadn't been formally celebrated as graduates of the college's rigorous RN program.
This Saturday, BC will recognize more than 60 nursing graduates in the 105th Renegade Nursing Pinning. Because the pandemic hasn't yet faded away it will be held remotely over the college's YouTube channel, which will be open to the public.
Carla Gard, BC’s Director of Nursing and Dean of Instruction, said that the program is used to making changes to their program to stay updated with the profession, but this year was the first time they've had to overhaul their ceremony.
"I couldn’t be more proud of BC’s nursing department, our faculty, and our graduating Renegades for their grace, commitment, and strength over the past few months to accept the challenges while staying focused and positive," she said, in a statement.
The ceremony will include the traditional Nightingale Pledge and Nurse’s Prayer. Speakers within the department chosen by the students include Gard; Debra Kennedy, assistant director of nursing; Alisha Loken, nursing department chair; and Ronnie Knabe, simulation coordinator. The event will be emceed by Jaime Mendiola, professor of nursing.
The program will begin Sept. 19 at 6:30 pm at http://bit.ly/BCRNPinning.
