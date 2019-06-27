Who has gone missing in the Kern River this year?

Three people have disappeared in the Kern River in Kern County in June and a man drowned in Isabella Lake. Here's a look at each case:

* One man, Spencer Makaza, 36, of Los Angeles was located at the French Gulch Marina at Isabella Lake on June 15. He was last seen alive June 9 after he jumped from his boat into the water.

* A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man went missing June 16 after jumping into the Kern River at Keysville South. Their identities have not yet been released as they are still missing. The two were from the San Bernardino area.

* An 11-year-old girl from Bakersfield went missing after she was swept down the Kern River on June 22. Her identity has not been released, as search and rescue teams are still searching for her body.