It's time to highlight the people, organizations and businesses that make Bakersfield great.
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber is seeking nominations for the 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The deadline to nominate is Monday, March 1.
According to the chamber, the annual awards honor the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that Build a Better Bakersfield. Nominations must reflect work completed in 2020.
You can complete a nomination at https://bakochamber.com/2021-bakersfield-award-nominations/. The chamber says it should only take five to seven minutes.
Winners are to be announced and recognized Saturday, Nov. 13.