Beautiful Bakersfield Awards postponed to June

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber announced Thursday that the 33rd annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards has been postponed to June 17.
According to a news release, the postponement was due to “logistics concerns.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber announced Thursday that the 33rd annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards has been postponed to June 17.
According to a news release, the postponement was due to “logistics concerns.”
“The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards is the biggest night in Bakersfield’s civic life, recognizing individuals, businesses and organizations for accomplishments completed during the prior year to improve quality of life and help make Bakersfield better,” the news release read. “The Chamber looks forward to celebrating the achievements of community members and creating an unforgettable event.”
Commonly denoted as the “Oscars” of Bakersfield, the awards show highlights individuals, businesses and organizations for their civic-centric accomplishments. It is the celebratory extension of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, a regional business association that represents more than 1,100 members.
The event has traditionally been scheduled between the late spring and early summer each year since 1990. Last year it was held on June 25.
“We look forward to continuing the tradition of highlighting the positive and heartwarming stories of our fellow community members,” said Interim President & CEO Hillary Haenes. “We appreciate the support of the community and the efforts of our partners and sponsors in helping to make this event a success."
Haenes said the chamber will keep the public informed of any updates “as we work to ensure that the event meets the high standards we’ve set forth for the event.”
For more information, visit the Greater Bakersfield Chamber's Beautiful Bakersfield website at beautiful.bakochamber.com.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,476
Deaths: 2,634
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 306,372
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.93
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.11
Updated: 3/16/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.