The spotlight shines again on the city’s best and brightest at the 2019 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards Banquet. Saturday night's event will honor the efforts of local individuals, groups, businesses and organizations. Here is a list of this year’s nominees.
A BETTER BAKERSFIELD
Sponsored by Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
An annual event or project that enhances the quality of life in the community.
• Bakersfield Marathon
• Bakersfield Museum of Art’s Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival
• Dignity Health Presents Farm to Table(aux) benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
• Give Big Kern
• Hoffmann Hospice Voices of Inspiration
• Women’s March Kern County
ARCHITECTURE/DESIGN
Sponsored by Emser Tile
The completion of a brand-new interior and/or exterior building design integrating the environment with space and materials.
• ASU Commercial at Seven Oaks Business Park
• Belcourt Center Club – Woodbridge Pacific Group
• Disciples Church – Klassen Corporation
• Kern River Transitional Care
• Sully’s Stockdale Market
• Valley Children’s Healthcare Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center
ARTS & CULTURE
Sponsored by KGET-TV 17
Efforts by a group or individual to improve and/or enhance the arts and culture within our community.
• Alfred Mendez
• Aliza McCracken
• Bakersfield College: Performing Arts Department
• Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant
• Bubble Pop Gallery curated by Ashleymarie Sey Lively
• Christopher Puckett
• Portrait of a Warrior Gallery
• Ron Saylor’s Celebrities of Magic Series
• Teresa Adamo & Jennifer Williams-Cordova – “Indy, Oh Indy”
• The Arts Council of Kern and County Supervisor Mike Maggard’s Office
EDUCATION
Sponsored by Aera Energy LLC
Efforts by an educator, project or school/college that promotes or benefits education in our city at all levels.
• An Evening with Laura Bush Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
• Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital/Heritage Physician Network
• Bakersfield College Dual Enrollment Program
• Bakersfield Ivy Legacy Foundation, Inc.
• Kegley Institute of Ethics
• Kern Schools Federal Credit Union
• KernYES! Youth Empowerment Summit
• Roaming Reptiles
• Taft College Transition to Independent Living (TIL) Program
HEALTH
Sponsored by Heart Vascular & Leg Center
An individual, group or organization that has made a significant contribution toward healthy living in Bakersfield through education, prevention or medical services.
• Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center
• Aspire Counseling Services
• Bakersfield Family Medical Center/Heritage Physician Network
• CSF Medical Nonprofit Foundation
• Kern County Public Health Department – Waste Hunger Not Food Kern County
• Legacy Village
• Omni Family Health
• Valley Children’s Healthcare Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center
HUMANITARIAN — GROUP
Sponsored by Chevron
A group whose efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
• Adopt a Block Bakersfield
• American Fabrication
• Bakersfield Condors
• Carol’s Blessing Box
• Kern High School District – Career Resource Department Peer Support Workers
• Oildale Community Action Team
• Real Women of Bakersfield
• ShePower Leadership Academy
• What the Knit! Guild
HUMANITARIAN — INDIVIDUAL
Sponsored by Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
An individual whose personal efforts have made a significant impact in the community.
• Blaine Hodge
• Donald Joseph “DJ” Whipple
• Janelle Capra
• Marc Smith
• NaTesha Johnson
• Nick Acquaviva
• Patty Reis
• Reina Zuniga
• Tommy Romero
• Wanda Byers
RENOVATION/TENANT IMPROVEMENT
Sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton Bakersfield
The completion of a renovated design that upgrades an existing structure and/or incorporates the use of landscaping to enhance the aesthetic value of the property.
• Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
• Bakersfield City School District – Marsa E. Voorhies Elementary School Modernization Project
• David Nelson Pocket Park, Children First
• Portrait of a Warrior Gallery
• The BLVD!
• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County – Commercial Kitchen Renovation
YOUNG ADULT – INDIVIDUAL/GROUP
Sponsored by Pacific Gas & Electric Company
An individual or group from 14 to 20 years old that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
• Cameron D.C. Garcia
• Centennial Interact Club
• Jasper & Jasmine Flesche
• Jim Burke Education Foundation – Dream Builder Team “Hidden in Plain Sight”
• Maraiah Bermudez & Mia Valdez of Mélange Boutique
• Southern Sierra Council of the Boy Scouts of America
• Stockdale High School HOSA
• Tate Turner
YOUTH – INDIVIDUAL/GROUP
Sponsored by Young Wooldridge LLP
An individual or group from kindergarten to eighth grade that, through personal involvement and endeavors, has answered the challenge of good citizenship.
• Cody Tiede
• Freedom Middle School Roots N’ Shoots Club
• JoVi Mongold
• Kind Girls Make Strong Women
• Jim Burke Ford Lincoln & The Ford Fund
YOUNG PROFESSIONAL (21-40)
Sponsored by Bank of the Sierra
An individual from 21 to 40 years old whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
• April Massirio – April & Co. Photographers, Simply Stockdale
• Jocelyn Dimaya – Kern Creatives
• Lionel Montelongo Jr.
• Sarah Claborn – BHS
• Tiara King
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Robin’s Enviro Vac
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
• David Bynum – The BLVD!
• Deborah Ormande – Be Finally Free, Inc.
• Raji Brar – Countryside Corporation
• Scott Huhn – Aspire Counseling Services
CORPORATION OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Deprigo
A local business owner/manager whose efforts truly impact and enhance the quality of life in the community.
• Aera Energy LLC
• Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals
HARVEY L. HALL LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT (55+)
Sponsored by Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.
A local long-time community leader who has made a lasting impact to Bakersfield and its residents.
• Dr. Anthony J. Thomas – Valley Children’s Medical Group
• Gloria Williams – California Resources Corporation
• Heberto Avila Sala – H.A. Sala, Attorney at Law
NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Kern Community Foundation
Efforts of a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that impacts the community.
• ADAKC
• Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House
• Bike Bakersfield
• CASA of Kern County
• Fairy Godmother Foundation
• H.A.L.T. (Helping Animals Live Tomorrow) Rescue
• Kern Dance Alliance
• NAMI Kern County
• Rebuilding Together Kern County
• The Mission at Kern County
• Wellspring Personal Development
• WHF Service Dog Program
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Bank of America
A small business (25 employees or less) whose contributions and/or products and services instill community pride.
• Central California Construction, Inc.
• Darlene Denison Insurance Agency
• Deprigo
• Happy Whole You
• Moneywise Wealth Management
• PI Motorsports
• Smith & McCain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.