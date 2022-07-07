Beale's Lunch at the Library event hosts ballet folklorico dancers

Thursday's Lunch at the Library in the Beale Memorial Library auditorium was the event's largest gathering yet, according to organizers.
More than 300 were on hand to watch dancing from Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, said Genevieve Egana, children's library associate at Beale Memorial Library.
As part of a free lunch provided at the library from Monday through Friday, library officials have also been scheduling performances that have included dancers, musicians and even a magician, Egana said. The free lunches are offered for children ages 2-18 on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"We've booked performers for every week of the summer," Egana added, mentioning Friday's entertainment would be provided courtesy of the Veterans Family Band, and a mariachi band is scheduled to perform Monday.
Beale Memorial Library is located at 701 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. For information on the schedule of events this summer at Beale and other local libraries, visit https://www.kerncountylibrary.org/events.
For more information about the Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, visit www.facebook.com/BFHuaztecalli.