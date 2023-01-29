 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Be proud of where you're from': Musician, educator Kris Tiner continues to inspire others

The trumpet has taken Kris Tiner to concert halls and recording studios across the country and beyond, allowing him to perform his compositions alongside some of the greatest talents in jazz. The trumpet also was Tiner's ticket to college, where he studied with a who's-who of jazz masters and now, as a teacher himself, is one of the most celebrated music educators on the West Coast.

But it wasn't always that way with Tiner and the trumpet.

Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.

Coronavirus Cases