BCSD's deputy superintendent Mark Luque appointed to top spot

Bakersfield City School District Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque was appointed to be the district's new superintendent Tuesday night, replacing Doc Ervin, who is slated to leave at the end of June.
Board president Pam Baugher made the announcement after the board held a closed session that lasted about an hour. The vote was 4-1 in favor of promoting from within and hiring Luque for the top spot. Baugher added that if Ervin resigns earlier, Luque could take his place.
Luque, in accepting the role, said he was "excited and honored," especially as someone who had attended schools in the district. He lauded the district's "proud history of excellence."
"I look forward to working with our community, this board and our staff to continue the great work that we've led over the last few years," he said.
Luque has been with the district since 2015, beginning as the director of curriculum and standards until his most recent position as deputy superintendent. As a child, he attended BCSD's Mt. Vernon Elementary and Sierra Middle School. He has more than 20 years of experience in education, including as an assistant superintendent of the Delano Union School District.
Last week, Ervin was appointed to be superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District beginning July 1.