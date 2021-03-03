You have permission to edit this article.
BCSD will be one of three pilot districts in National Association for Music Education’s Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Project

The Bakersfield City School District will participate as a pilot district in the National Association for Music Education’s Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Project.

According to a BCSD news release, the project’s goals include assisting educators connect to digitized archives housed in the Library of Congress and helping teachers learn how to incorporate primary sources into their instructional units.

BCSD is the third district in the nation to participate in the project, according to the news release.

