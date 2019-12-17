Bakersfield City School District Area 4 Trustee Russ Shuppert announced Tuesday he is resigning from the Board of Education.
He will be turning in his formal letter of resignation Wednesday.
Shuppert has served as Area 4 trustee twice.
Quite emotional during his final board meeting, Shuppert, who rejoined the board in July after Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne resigned in May, said he and his wife will be moving out of the district.
“I’ve enjoyed the experience very much, Doc, thank you very much,” Shuppert said to Superintendent Doc Ervin.
Remaining board members and other district officials thanked him for his service to children and education.
A special meeting is taking place Wednesday when “the remaining Board Members need to determine which process to use to fill the vacancy on the Board," according to the district agenda.
The recommended options for filling the anticipated open seat include calling for a special election or making a provisional appointment. Timelines will be shared with the board for the provisional appointment process.
During the November 2018 election, Horne beat out incumbent Shuppert.
When the seat became vacant, the board decided to appoint the second-place finisher, Shuppert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.