The Bakersfield City School District has 60 days to find a replacement for Area 4 Trustee Michael Horne, who announced his resignation last month.
The board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss options it can take to find a new board member after Horne submitted a letter of resignation on May 29. His last day will be June 12, according to Irma Cervantes Lancaster, BCSD public information officer.
According to Horne's resignation provided to The Californian from BCSD, Horne explained he is resigning to seek opportunities through his organization, Gifted Minds Academy of the High Intellect Minds and Entertainment.
"These opportunities include pursuing public speaking, a record label, filmmaking studio, photography, building my own church, creating my own school for gifted and talented children and also to run for President of the United States in 2024," he wrote.
Horne could not be immediately reached for further comment.
Horne was elected to the board in November 2018 after beating out incumbent Russ Shuppert. In a previous interview with The Californian, he said he was hoping to serve as a role model to all students, especially those with disabilities and foster youth, because he has Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, a speech impediment and mild to moderate retardation, and he spent most of his childhood in foster and group homes.
"We’re grateful to his service to our students over the past six months," Cervantes Lancaster said. "We wish him luck on his future endeavors."
Cervantes Lancaster explained there are three options the board can take to find a replacement:
- An appointment by the board that would be open to all interested applicants who live in Area 4. Applicants would be interviewed by the board and then a vote would take place
Hold a special election, which could cost the district an estimated $120,000 to $140,000
Because Horne is newly elected, the board can appoint the second-place finisher, Shuppert.
There is currently no discussion from the board on what it will do, she said. There are two regularly scheduled meetings that will be held this month, June 11 and 26, and there could be discussion on the topic. The board could also hold another special meeting.
