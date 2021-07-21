BCSD to host virtual town hall for parents about upcoming school year

The Bakersfield City School District announced it will host a virtual town hall on July 29 for parents interested in learning more about the upcoming school year.
The event will be hosted on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, according to district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills. Those who want to attend can log into the following link at the scheduled time: https://go.bcsd.com/ipq
Last week Superintendent Mark Luque sent a letter to parents preparing them for the start of the new academic year. For BCSD, that will officially begin Wednesday, Aug. 18. The Extended Learning Program Academies, which are after-school programs, will begin Aug. 19, and families can begin enrolling now.
School won't look the way it did before the pandemic but it will also not look quite the way it did in spring 2021 since some restrictions, such as social distancing, have loosened.
"Our district is committed to providing a safe and engaging learning environment for all students as we return to a full-time, five-day-per-week, in-person school environment," wrote Luque.
Citing guidance from state and local agencies, the district stated that face masks must be worn by children and adults indoors. During outdoor activities such as recess and P.E., face masks are optional.
"We are committed to establishing a safe, healthy, and inclusive learning environment for all students, staff and families," Luque wrote. "We look forward to re-establishing relationships with our parents, families and community members, as we work together in partnership to ensure all students receive the support and services they need to achieve excellence."