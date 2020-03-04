Bakersfield City School District will host their 34th Annual BCSD Math Bowl Friday, according to a BCSD news release.
Elementary and middle school students will compete at Cato Middle School, located at 4115 Vineland Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, according to the news release.
More than 250 students will participate. Students will compete in teams or as individuals in categories of problem solving skills, written test, and constructed response questions, according to the release.
