The Bakersfield City School District will host its sixth annual teacher job fair on Feb. 29.
The job fair will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harris Elementary located at 4110 Garnsey Lane, according to BCSD.
Current openings include:
- TK-8th multiple subject teachers
- Special education
- Single subject in math, science, English and history
Onsite interviews will be held with conditional offers given to qualified candidates. Teachers with experience will be placed on a salary schedule, according to BCSD.
Those who are interested need to register online at https://go.bcsd.com/byi. For additional information call 631-4566.
