BCSD to hold virtual town hall to discuss upcoming school year

BCSD logo
Courtesy image

The Bakersfield City School District will host a virtual town hall for parents interested in learning about the upcoming school year.

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, over Zoom. To attend, visit https://go.bcsd.com/ipq.

