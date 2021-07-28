BCSD to hold virtual town hall to discuss upcoming school year

The Bakersfield City School District will host a virtual town hall for parents interested in learning about the upcoming school year.
The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, over Zoom. To attend, visit https://go.bcsd.com/ipq.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield City School District will host a virtual town hall for parents interested in learning about the upcoming school year.
The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, over Zoom. To attend, visit https://go.bcsd.com/ipq.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 112,933
Deaths: 1,420
Recovered Residents: 41,114
Number of Negative Tests: 421,104
Number of Pending Tests*: 194
Updated: 7/28/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.