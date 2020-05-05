The Bakersfield City School District announced Tuesday it will hold a virtual graduation for eighth graders at the end of the month, according to a Facebook post.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines BCSD felt this is the safest way to celebrate our graduating 8th grade students," said Public Information Officer Tabatha Mills.
Students will be honored in a graduation video that will be posted on the district's Facebook and YouTube accounts the week of May 25.
Video ceremonies will include a speech from each of the nine junior high and middle school principals, speeches from up to two student leaders from each campus, followed by a photo and name of each graduating student, Mills explained.
"It will be a beautiful tribute to our students for their hard work and accomplishment," she added.
The announcement comes a day after the Kern High School District Board of Trustees decided to hold off on making a formal decision on the future of May graduation ceremonies. Trustees tasked administrators with planning for the ceremonies and will reconvene the week of May 18 to discuss whether they will be possible.
