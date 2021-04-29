BCSD to hold in-person eighth-grade graduation ceremonies

The Bakersfield City School District announced that it will hold in-person eighth-grade graduation ceremonies in June.
In a news release, BCSD said it will also offer drive-thru ceremonies for eighth-grade students and families interested in an alternative celebration.
Abiding by local and state guidance in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited for the in-person event. The school district said that those in attendance must wear a facial covering at all times and abide by current health and safety standards, such as maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet.
BCSD will continue providing information on the ceremonies in the coming weeks, the news release stated.
The school district encourages parents to access the ParentSquare app for information regarding the date, time, and location of their child’s graduation celebrations.