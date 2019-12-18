The Bakersfield City School District Board of Education voted Wednesday morning it will fill its Area 4 vacant seat through a provisional appointment.
Area 4 Trustee Russ Shuppert announced during Tuesday's meeting he would be turning in a letter of resignation Wednesday. He and his family will be moving out of the district.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the board discussed two options for filling the open seat: calling for a special election or making a provisional appointment.
The district office was notified that it is beyond the 130-day timeline to call for a special election in March 2020. Additionally, the cost of the last special election cost the district more than $147,700.
With a provisional appointment, mailers would be sent out to all registered voters in Area 4 and candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 2020, to submit their paperwork to the superintendent's office.
There were also two timelines the board could decide between, and members chose the one that gives candidates more time to submit their applications.
"This comes at a busy time right now," said Trustee Lillian Tafoya, referring to the upcoming holiday season.
Superintendent Doc Ervin added there's challenges "to find individuals who are interested in being on the board" from Area 4, so allowing for more time might attract additional candidates.
Area 4 includes Longfellow, Williams, Mt. Vernon, Garza, Pioneer Drive, Voorhies, Fletcher and Cesar Chavez elementary schools; Sierra, Stiern, Washington and Cato middle schools; Compton Junior High; Owens Primary; and Owens Intermediate.
The deadline to fill the vacancy is Feb. 16, 2020.
The new trustee will serve until November 2020, when the next governing board election takes place. Four total seats will be up for election at that point.
