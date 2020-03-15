The Bakersfield City School District said it will close schools effective Wednesday, until further notice, in the wake of concerns related to COVID-19.
The announcement was posted by the district on Facebook and Twitter late Sunday night.
BCSD said it will provide meals to all interested students 18 years and younger, and times and locations will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.