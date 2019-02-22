Salary negotiations between the Bakersfield City School District and its teachers association appear to be at a standstill.
The Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association said the district has not budged from its offer of a 2 percent raise for teachers for this school year, a decrease from the three percent raise they got for the 2017-18 school year and the 4 percent raise they got for 2016-17.
The association said the lower offer has upset teachers, since the BCSD board of education approved 8 percent salary increases for the assistant superintendents two years ago. Teachers feel they are not getting a fair shake from the district.
“The administration gave themselves an 8 percent raise and now this year suddenly there’s no money for teacher raises? That doesn’t balance for me,” said Larry Jacobs, a teacher at Compton Junior High School. “It should be fair for everybody.”
BCSD Board President Lillian Tafoya said a 2 percent raise is all the district can afford right now due to rising special education and transportation costs, and rising employee retirement costs.
“We really do value our teachers. We have been really generous with them within our budget in the past,” she said. “Right now, we’re not in a position to offer a big raise. We would much rather put that money into salaries, but these are mandatory costs.”
The district said officials were not available this week to comment on this story.
Teachers to mobilize, get more vocal
Teachers will be making their frustrations known at the board meeting on Tuesday. This week, teachers made signs to take to the meeting. Some of the more colorful ones included “Teachers just wanna have funds” and “Ya done messed up BCSD.”
“I think you’re going to see teachers getting mobilized and being more vocal,” Jacobs said. “You’re going to see teachers getting more involved.”
BETA President Steven Comstock said he’s hopeful that when the teachers show up on Tuesday, it will have an impact.
“We want to try get the board to wake up, listen to the teachers and get this done,” he said. “We’re not asking for the sky and the moon. We’re just asking (the district) to be fair.”
Stalled negotiations
Comstock said in early negotiations late last year, BETA initially sought a 6 percent salary increase for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years but lowered its ask to 4.5 percent after the district rejected the first offer.
Comstock said this would be in line with the 5 percent increase that was approved for management. In 2015, the district contracted with the School Services of California, Inc. to conduct a Total Compensation Study looking at where the district ranked in terms of pay for all its management positions.
The study found that the district was below median pay for its assistant superintendents, ranking in the bottom third of 11 districts evaluated, both local and across the state. To help stay competitive with other districts, the board approved a 5 percent salary increase in December 2016.
That increase, which was effective July 1, 2017, was on top of a 3 percent increase that had already been agreed upon for the 2017-18 school year for all employee groups, according to the district.
Superintendent Doc Ervin only received the regular 3 percent increase.
Comstock said the association did its own comparison using the same 11 districts used in the study and found that Bakersfield ranked last in teacher salary with a maximum of $93,341. The majority of the districts in the study had a maximum salary of $100,000 or more, including the Kern High School District.
When accounting for benefits, BCSD ranked 10th out of the 11 districts with total compensation of $114,267.
Comstock said the district refused to raise their offer any higher than 2 percent and told the association that was all it could afford.
Mediator will help address impasse, avoid strike
Comstock believes BCSD can afford a bigger raise, as he said the district budgeted an additional $7 million for certificated salaries for the 2018-19 school year compared to the previous school year and an extra $15 million for benefits.
“We said we were not changing our offer again. We’re not going to accept two percent,” he said. “They said they’re not going to make another offer and that it was going to be an impasse.”
Comstock said he expects to meet with district officials soon for more negotiations, but this time with a mediator from the Public Employment Relations Board that will hopefully help settle the issue soon.
“We’re hopeful that mediation is going to be productive. We’re going in with positive attitude and good evidence,” he said. “I still think we can make a fair deal for all of us that’s not a burden on the district.”
BCSD board member Pam Baugher said she is also confident that there will be a settlement soon and that a teacher strike can be avoided. She said there hasn’t been such a strike in the district since the 1970s.
“I’m optimistic we will come to an agreement,” she said. “We’ve always been able to resolve differences at the impasse stage, if not before.”
